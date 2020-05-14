|
|
|
SCOTT Clifford On Friday 8th May 2020,
peacefully whilst in the care of Fleetwood Nursing Home,
Clifford passed away
aged 89 years.
Beloved husband of Vera,
loving dad to Veronica, Christina, Clifford, Julie and Kerrie,
much loved father in law,
grandad and great grandad.
He will be sadly missed by
his loving family and friends.
A private family service will take place and a memorial service will be held at a later date where all
will be most welcome to attend.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired are to St Vincent de Paul through memorygiving.com c/o
J.T. Byrne Funeral Directors,
1 Beach Road, West View,
Fleetwood FY7 8PS
Tel 01253 776281.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on May 14, 2020