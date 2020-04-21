Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Clive Dunstan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clive Dunstan

Notice Condolences

Clive Dunstan Notice
Dunstan Clive Passed away on 11th April 2020 after a long illness,
Clive, aged 81 years.

Devoted partner of the late Morag Smith, a much loved dad of Andy and Joanne and stepdad of Stephen and Russell.
Also a cherished grandad of Gage, Logan, Michael and Adam and great grandad to Kobe.
He will be fondly remembered
and sadly missed by all.

His funeral service will take place on Wednesday 29th April 2020 at Carleton Crematorium at 2pm. Donations in memory to RNLI. Please note the funeral is to be attended by close family only.

All enquiries to:
Co-operative Funeralcare, Cleveleys. Tel 864899
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -