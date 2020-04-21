|
Dunstan Clive Passed away on 11th April 2020 after a long illness,
Clive, aged 81 years.
Devoted partner of the late Morag Smith, a much loved dad of Andy and Joanne and stepdad of Stephen and Russell.
Also a cherished grandad of Gage, Logan, Michael and Adam and great grandad to Kobe.
He will be fondly remembered
and sadly missed by all.
His funeral service will take place on Wednesday 29th April 2020 at Carleton Crematorium at 2pm. Donations in memory to RNLI. Please note the funeral is to be attended by close family only.
All enquiries to:
Co-operative Funeralcare, Cleveleys. Tel 864899
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Apr. 21, 2020