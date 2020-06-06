|
Randall
Clive
Clive peacefully passed away in the loving care of Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Saturday 30th May 2020, aged 87 years.
Devoted husband of the late Florence, cherished dad of Neil and Ian, loving grandad of Daniel, Jody and Lee, much loved great grandad of Lola-Mae, Pheobe, Toby and Sophia.
Clive will be greatly missed by all his family and friends and all who had the pleasure to have known him.
Funeral service will be held at Carleton Crematorium on Friday 12th June 2020 at 12.30pm.
Family floral tributes only please by request.
Donations, if so desired, in lieu of floral tributes to Trinity, the Hospice in the Fylde c/o the funeral director.
All enquiries c/o Lengs Funeral Service Ltd., 164 Ashfield Road, Bispham, Blackpool FY2 0BX Tel: 01253 471827
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 6, 2020