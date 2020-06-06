|
|
|
Randall Clive Clive peacefully passed away in the loving care of Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Saturday 30th May 2020, aged 87 years.
Devoted husband of the late Florence, cherished dad of Neil
and Ian, loving grandad of Daniel, Jody and Lee, much loved
great grandad of Lola-Mae, Pheobe, Toby and Sophia.
Clive will be greatly missed by
all his family and friends and all who had the pleasure to have known him.
Funeral service will be held at Carleton Crematorium on
Friday 12th June 2020 at 12.30pm.
Family floral tributes only please
by request.
Donations, if so desired,
in lieu of floral tributes to
Trinity, the Hospice in the Fylde c/o the funeral director.
All enquiries c/o
Lengs Funeral Service Ltd.,
164 Ashfield Road, Bispham, Blackpool FY2 0BX
Tel: 01253 471827
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 6, 2020