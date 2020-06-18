|
Clark Colin Passed away in hospital on
Monday June 8th 2020,
aged 82 years.
Loving husband of the late Mary,
dearly loved dad of Brian and Lesley, devoted grandad of Benjamin, much loved brother
of Brian and the late Cath
and a dear uncle.
Please keep Colin and
family in your thoughts on
Thursday June 25th at 12:30 pm.
All floral tributes and
enquiries please c/o
D. Hollowell & Sons,
Highfield Funeral Home,
Tel: 408886.
www.blackpoolfunerals.co.uk
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 18, 2020