STILES (Colin Geoffrey) On Wednesday 30th September 2020, peacefully whilst at home with his family by his side, Colin, passed away aged 72 years.
He will be sadly missed by all.
A private family only Funeral service will take place at
Carleton Crematorium on Friday 16th October 2020 at 10:00am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to RNLI via memorygiving.com
All enquiries please to J T Byrne Funeral Directors, 85 Victoria Road East, Thornton-Cleveleys. FY5 5BU. Tel: 01253 863022.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 8, 2020