Home

POWERED BY

Services
D Hollowell & Sons (Blackpool)
Highfield House
Blackpool, Lancashire FY4 1RE
01253 408886
Service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
10:00
St Cuthbert's Roman Catholic Church
Lytham Road
Blackpool
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Connie White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Connie White

Notice Condolences

Connie White Notice
White Connie Passed away peacefully in Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Tuesday 28th January 2020,
aged 82 years.

Devoted wife of the late Bernard, loving mother of Susan and Carole, much loved mother-in-law of
Peter and Steve, a proud and cherished nanna and great-nanna.

Service to be held at
St Cuthbert's Roman Catholic Church, Lytham Road Blackpool, on Thursday 20th February at 10:00am, prior to burial
at Layton Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu may be made for N-Vision or Trinity Hospice.

All enquiries and donations please
c/o D. Hollowell & Sons.
Highfield Funeral Home.
Tel: 408886
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -