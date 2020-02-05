|
|
|
White Connie Passed away peacefully in Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Tuesday 28th January 2020,
aged 82 years.
Devoted wife of the late Bernard, loving mother of Susan and Carole, much loved mother-in-law of
Peter and Steve, a proud and cherished nanna and great-nanna.
Service to be held at
St Cuthbert's Roman Catholic Church, Lytham Road Blackpool, on Thursday 20th February at 10:00am, prior to burial
at Layton Cemetery.
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu may be made for N-Vision or Trinity Hospice.
All enquiries and donations please
c/o D. Hollowell & Sons.
Highfield Funeral Home.
Tel: 408886
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 5, 2020