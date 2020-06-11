Home

Hull Funeral Sevice
2 Birchway
Poulton-le-Fylde, Lancashire FY6 7SF
01253 899845
Constance Ellwood

Constance Ellwood Notice
ELLWOOD Constance (Connie)
nee Reeder Of your charity pray for
repose of the soul of Constance, who fortified by the Rites of
Holy Mother Church, passed away peacefully on June 6th 2020 at Victoria Hospital.

Connie,
aged 88 years,

formerly of Poulton-le-Fylde.
Beloved wife of the late Edward, dearly loved mum of David, Richard and Catherine, also a much loved grandma, great-grandma and mother in law.
Connie will be sadly missed by all her family, and many friends.
Funeral Service and burial to take place at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Churchyard,
Poulton-le-Fylde, on Wednesday June 17th 2020 at 12 noon.
Please note that social distancing is recommended.

Family flowers only please, however if you wish to make a donation this can be to a charity
of your choice.

All enquiries to
C. T. Hull Funeral Service,
tel 01253 899845.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 11, 2020
