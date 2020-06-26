|
ELLWOOD Constance (Connie)
nee Reeder The family of the late Constance would like to thank all family and friends for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations received during their recent sad loss.
Thank you to everyone who attended Constance's funeral service, despite the restrictions, it was heart-warming to see you all. A special thanks to Father Peter Clarke and Father Peter Sharrock for their wonderful ministrations and conducting the service so beautifully. To Fylde Flowers for the superb floral tributes. Finally to Claire and all at C. T. Hull for their dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 26, 2020