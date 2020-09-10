Home

Cyril Bell

Cyril Bell Notice
BELL (Cyril)
'Sid' On Sunday 30th August 2020, peacefully whilst in hospital and of Cleveleys, Cyril (Sid) passed away, aged 78 years.
A dearly loved
son, cousin and friend.
Cyril will be sadly missed by
all who knew him.
Funeral service will take place at Carleton Crematorium on
Friday 18th September 2020
at 12:30pm.
No flowers by request please, donations in lieu, if so desired,
sent directly to
The British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries please to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors,
85 Victoria Road East,
Thornton-Cleveleys
FY5 5BU
Tel: 01253 863022.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Sept. 10, 2020
