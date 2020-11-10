|
WHITEHOUSE Cyril Passed away suddenly at home on October 31st, 2020.
Cyril aged 87 years,
of Poulton-Le-Fylde.
Beloved husband of Joan,
much loved brother, uncle
and brother-in-law.
Cyril will be sadly missed by all his loving family and many friends.
Service and cremation at Carleton Crematorium on Monday November 16th, 2020 at 2:45pm.
Family flowers only, donation to
All enquiries to
C T Hull Funeral Service,
2 Birchway, Poulton,
01253 899845
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 10, 2020