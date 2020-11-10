Home

Hull Funeral Sevice
2 Birchway
Poulton-le-Fylde, Lancashire FY6 7SF
01253 899845
Cyril Whitehouse

Cyril Whitehouse Notice
WHITEHOUSE Cyril Passed away suddenly at home on October 31st, 2020.
Cyril aged 87 years,
of Poulton-Le-Fylde.

Beloved husband of Joan,
much loved brother, uncle
and brother-in-law.
Cyril will be sadly missed by all his loving family and many friends.

Service and cremation at Carleton Crematorium on Monday November 16th, 2020 at 2:45pm.
Family flowers only, donation to
a .

All enquiries to
C T Hull Funeral Service,
2 Birchway, Poulton,
01253 899845
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 10, 2020
