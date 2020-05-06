Home

Moons Funeral Service
Sandy Lane
Poulton-le-Fylde, Lancashire FY6 0NU
01253 810 492
Daniel Rigby Notice
Rigby Daniel James
(Danny) Former Station Officer at
Preesall Fire station.
Passed away peacefully on
30th April 2020, aged 87 years.
The dearly loved Husband to Gladys, devoted Dad to Elaine, Carole and Sandra, a dear
Father in law to Kevin, David and Kerry, also a much loved Grandad to Charlotte, Jessica and Bethan and a cherished Brother in law,
who will be sadly missed.
For all enquiries and donations to Dementia UK please contact Moons Funeral Service,
Sandy Lane, Preesall, FY6 0NU
Tel 01253 810492.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on May 6, 2020
