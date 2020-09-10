Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Blackpool
58 Bispham Road
Blackpool, Lancashire FY2 0NR
01253 596754
Daniel Semple

Daniel Semple Notice
SEMPLE Daniel 'Danny' Passed away peacefully at the Alexandra Nursing Home on Saturday 5th September,
aged 87 years.
Devoted husband of the late Marjorie, loving dad, grandad
and great grandad.
Danny will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
His funeral service will be held at Carleton Crematorium with immediate family only to attend.
No flowers please, donations may be made in Danny's memory direct to Cancer Research UK.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare,
58 Bispham Road, Blackpool, 596754.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Sept. 10, 2020
