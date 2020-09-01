|
|
|
McCABE
Danny On August 25th 2020, after a
short illness, aged 60 years.
Much loved husband of Adrienne, sadly missed by her family,
his brother John and
best friends Billy and Betty.
Funeral Service to take place at Carleton Crematorium on
Monday 7th September at 11.45am.
Private service only due
to current restrictions.
Family flowers only please, donations welcome to Trinity Hospice c/o and all enquiries please to Box Bros Ltd Funeral Services Tel 01253 885858.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Sept. 1, 2020