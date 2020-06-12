|
|
|
BUCKNELL David Stuart
"Dave" Passed away suddenly on
Sunday 31st May 2020
aged 56 years.
Adored husband of Cheryl,
loving dad of Stephen and Paula
and devoted grandad of Rubie.
"Dave will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends."
Service and cremation at
Park Crematorium, Lytham
on Friday 19th June at 2.00p.m.
Family flowers only please,
donations if so desired may be given for Cancer Research UK.
All enquiries c/o
Marsden's Funeral Home,
148 Lytham Road, Warton
PR4 1XE. Tel: 01772 634100
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 12, 2020