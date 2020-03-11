|
|
|
Dearden (David) On Thursday 5th March 2020, peacefully whilst in hospital
and of Thornton Cleveleys,
David passed away aged 86 years.
Dearly beloved husband of the late Audrey, a much loved dad to
Mark and Ian, a dear father in law to Bev and Carolyn, a loving
"Gang" to his grandchildren
Chris, Lindsey, Steph and Daniel and his great grandchildren Charlie and Penelope and
fondly remembered by his very dear friend Pauline.
He will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
Funeral Service will take place at Carleton Crematorium on
Monday 23rd March 2020 at 11am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if so desired to Alzheimer's UK c/o
the Funeral Directors.
All enquiries please to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors
85 Victoria Road East,
Thornton Cleveleys.
Tel 01253 863022
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 11, 2020