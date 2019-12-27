|
ESTCOURT David Passed away peacefully on
Friday December 13th 2019
at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.
David, late of Poulton-le-Fylde.
Much loved husband of Mavis,
also a dearly loved dad
and grandfather.
Service and cremation to
be held at Carleton
Crematorium on Thursday
January 2nd 2020, at 2.45pm.
No flowers please,
donations if so desired to
"The Rotary Foundation."
All enquiries and donations to
C. T. Hull Funeral Service,
tel 01253 899845.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Dec. 27, 2019