FULL David Passed away in Blackpool Victoria Hospital on 9th August 2020
David aged 88 years.
Loving Husband of Jean and father of Ian who will miss him fondly.
David was a caring grandad to
two grandaughters and
three great grandchildren.
His funeral will take place at Carleton Crematorium on
Monday 24th August 2020
at 2.45pm but will be limited to close family and friends due
to the current situation.
All further enquiries to
Co-op funeralcare Bispham Road, Tel: 596754
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Aug. 20, 2020
