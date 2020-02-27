|
Harkness David McCall Passed away peacefully on
19th February 2020.
David was a much loved
husband to the late Sandra,
father to Susan and Wendy, grandfather to Jessica,
great grandfather to George McCall and brother to Barry.
His funeral service will be held at Carleton Crematorium on
4th March at 3.30pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations may be made in lieu to The Alzheimer's Society.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Cleveleys Tel: 01253 864899
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 27, 2020