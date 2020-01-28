Home

HURST David Michael David passed peacefully on Wednesday the 15th January 2020, after several months of illness bravely borne, aged 55 years.
Beloved by partner Lesley, brother Philip, sister in law Carol and all the family in Liverpool, aunty Ann & Frank in Spain, uncle Ken &
family in the U.S.A.
"David will be sadly missed by all
his family and many friends."
"Our Hearts Are Broken."
Service to be held at Carleton Cemetery Chapel on Monday
10th February at 10:30 am followed by burial.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired
to Cancer Research UK.
All donations & enquiries please c/o D. Hollowell & Sons,
The Willows Funeral Home, Thornton tel: 895159.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Jan. 28, 2020
