NUTTALL David Passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday November 17th 2020, aged 76 years.
Devoted husband of Rosaline,
dearly loved father of
Leslie, Colin, Michael, Shirley, David & Sarah and a much loved
father in law, grandad
and great grandad.
Service to be held at The Parish Church of Poulton-le-Fylde,
St Chad on Thursday December 3rd at 1:00 pm followed by burial at Poulton New Cemetery.
Flowers may be sent or donations if preferred to Trinity Hospice.
All floral tributes, donations
and enquiries please c/o
D. Hollowell & Sons, Devonshire House Funeral Home, Tel: 355663. www.blackpoolfunerals.co.uk
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 26, 2020