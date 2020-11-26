Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David Nuttall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Nuttall

Notice Condolences

David Nuttall Notice
NUTTALL David Passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday November 17th 2020, aged 76 years.
Devoted husband of Rosaline,
dearly loved father of
Leslie, Colin, Michael, Shirley, David & Sarah and a much loved
father in law, grandad
and great grandad.
Service to be held at The Parish Church of Poulton-le-Fylde,
St Chad on Thursday December 3rd at 1:00 pm followed by burial at Poulton New Cemetery.
Flowers may be sent or donations if preferred to Trinity Hospice.
All floral tributes, donations
and enquiries please c/o
D. Hollowell & Sons, Devonshire House Funeral Home, Tel: 355663. www.blackpoolfunerals.co.uk
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 26, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -