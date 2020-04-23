|
SKULL David Andrew Passed away peacefully
in the care of his loving family on Saturday 18th April 2020, aged 75 years.
Beloved husband of the
late Cherry. Much loved Dad
of Gail and Delphine.
Cherished brother of John.
Loving Grandad of Rebecca,
Harry, Aimee and Eleanor
and great Grandad of Sophie.
David will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if so desired, to MacMillan Cancer Support.
Donations to be made online at www.blackpoolfunerals.co.uk
/charity-donations/
All enquiries please
D. Hollowell and Sons,
Devonshire House Funeral Home. Tel: 355663
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Apr. 23, 2020