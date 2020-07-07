|
|
|
STOKES On 28th June in hospital and of Newton with Scales.
David John
Aged 82 years.
The beloved husband of the late Tricia, dearly loved dad of Adrian, Chris and Tim, dear father-in-law of Libbie and Maggie, much loved grandad of Jemma, Sarah, Sophie, Charlotte, Aidan and Thomas, and great grandad to James.
He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.
Private family funeral at
Park Crematorium, Lytham.
Family flowers only please but donations if so desired may be sent to Diabetes UK.
Further enquiries to the Funeral Director; Steven R. Baxendale,
189, Kirkham Road, Freckleton, Preston, PR4 1HU.
Tel. 01772 632514.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on July 7, 2020