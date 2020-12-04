|
|
|
TOWNE David On Friday 27th November 2020, peacefully whilst in hospital,
David, formerly of Fleetwood and Preesall, passed away,
aged 72 years.
A dearly beloved husband of Joanne, much loved Dad to Paul, Claire and David, a devoted grandad to Isla, Alex, Sophia, Chloe, Noah and Daisy and also a dearly loved brother to Janet.
He will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
His funeral service will take place at St Nicholas' Church, Fleetwood on Friday 11th December at 3 pm prior to a private family committal service at Carleton Crematorium at 4pm. Attendance to the funeral service is by invitation as
numbers are restricted.
The service will be streamed live and please note the stream will appear on Channel 2 of our website here:
briandavidfilms.co.uk/livestream/channel2 passcode 3476
Donations to Leukaemia UK can be passed to the family at the church or online at
memorygiving.com.
All enquiries please to
J.T. Byrne Funeral Directors
1 Beach Road, West View, Fleetwood FY7 8PS
Tel 01253 776281
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Dec. 4, 2020