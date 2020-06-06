|
|
|
WARD David Anthony Passed away peacefully
in the loving care of
Broadway Care Home on
Thursday 28th May 2020,
aged 81 years.
Much loved husband of Maureen, dearly loved father
of Phillip and Nicola,
father in-law of Pippa and Chris, treasured grandad of Tabatha, Findlay and Scarlett,
brother of Dianne,
brother in-law of
Bob, Chris and Bill,
uncle of 10 nephews and nieces,
20 great nephews and nieces and 3 great, great nephews and nieces.
David will be sadly missed by all his friends and family.
Family flowers only.
All enquiries please c/o
D. Hollowell and Sons,
Highfield Funeral Home,
Lytham Road.
Tel: 408886
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 6, 2020