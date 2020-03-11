|
|
|
WASSALL David
The Legend that was Wassy Suddenly on 7th March 2020,
Dave aged 76 years,
former footballer of Lytham.
Beloved husband of the late Joan and a much loved dad, grandad and great grandad who will be greatly missed by all his
family and friends.
Funeral Service at St. Cuthbert's Parish Church, Lytham
on Wednesday 18th March at 12.30pm, followed by burial at Lytham Park Cemetery for family and close friends only.
Drinks at The County from 2.00pm.
All flowers and enquiries to
David Pope, Lytham
Funeral Service Ltd.
42 Clifton Street, Lytham, FY8 5EW Tel. (01253) 733909
