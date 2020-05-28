|
|
|
WILKINSON David Gordon It is with deep sorrow,
we announce the passing of David Gordon Wilkinson, aged 78,
on 25th May 2020,
in Trinity Hospice with his family
by his side, after a courageous battle with caner.
Precious Husband to Thelma and dearly loved and devoted Father
to Clare, Steven and Paul and a treasured Grandfather to Sophie, Chloe, Adam, Daniel, Thomas, Lauren, Faye and Libby.
A private family funeral will take place. Donations, if so desired,
to Trinity Hospice.
David will be missed by his family and friends. Always remembered.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on May 28, 2020