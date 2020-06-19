Home

David Wood Notice
Wood David (retired Civil Servant)
Of Blackpool, passed away suddenly on 27 May 2020
at home at the age of 72
and will be sadly missed by
his relatives and friends.

A service will be held at
Carleton Crematorium (unfortunately limited seats due
to Coronavirus) at 1:15 pm
on Wednesday 24 June 2020.

Family flowers only please. Donations in his memory can
be made to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution
and Stroke Association.

All further enquiries to
C.T. Hull Funeral Service,
2 Birchway, Poulton-le-Fylde,
Tel 01253 899845.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 19, 2020
