WRAITH David Branson Passed away peacefully at Brooklands Care Home on Thursday July 9th 2020,
aged 88 years.
David lived an incredible life
fuelled by a love of sport and passion for teaching.
His daughter Lois, son in law George, grandchildren Karyn and Laura and great grandchildren Tyler, Jacob, Jesse, Imogen and Logan, are so very proud to have had the privilege of having David in their lives, particularly knowing he influenced so many others.
Due to current circumstances, the service will be held privately
at Park Crematorium,
Lytham St. Annes on Monday
July 20th at 11:30am.
Donations can be made in David's memory to Trinity Hospice and/or R.N.L.I (Blackpool Branch).
All donations
and enquiries please c/o
D. Hollowell & Sons,
Highfield Funeral Home,
Tel: 408886.
www.blackpoolfunerals.co.uk
Published in Blackpool Gazette on July 14, 2020