HARRISON Denis Passed away in
Blackpool Victoria Hospital on
Wednesday 26th February 2020, aged 75 years.
Devoted and adored husband to Lynn, a much loved uncle to Andrew and Angie, also a cherished great uncle to Rihanna. Denis will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Funeral Service and cremation
will take place at
Carleton Crematorium on Wednesday 11th March at 10.30am, the family have requested everyone to wear bright colours. Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Denis
to a Hospice of your choice
c/o the funeral director.
All enquires to J P Dell Funeral Directors, 168 Poulton Road, Fleetwood Tel: 01253 773333
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 6, 2020