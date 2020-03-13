|
HARRISON Denis Lynn and family would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations received at this sad time.
Thank you to David Thomas for his kind words and comforting service, Four Seasons Florist for the beautiful floral tributes and
The Venue, Cleveleys for their warm hospitality, finally to all the staff at JP Dell Funeral Directors for their caring and dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 13, 2020