|
|
|
Lane Denis Passed away at home on
22nd February 2020,
aged 98 years.
The dearly loved Husband
of the late Dilys,
a very much-loved Dad to Janet,
Kathryn and the late David.
Also a dear Father in Law
and a marvellous, kind, caring Grandad and Great Grandad.
Funeral service to be held at
Carleton Crematorium on
Tuesday 10th March at 11.00am.
Family flowers only,
donations in lieu to be
divided between
Blackpool and Fylde Chess League, St Oswald's Drama Society, Preesall and Trinity Hospice.
All enquiries to
Moons Funeral Service,
Sandy Lane, Preesall,
FY6 0NU Tel 01253 810492
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 3, 2020