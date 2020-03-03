Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moons Funeral Service
Sandy Lane
Poulton-le-Fylde, Lancashire FY6 0NU
01253 810 492
Resources
More Obituaries for Denis Lane
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Denis Lane

Notice Condolences

Denis Lane Notice
Lane Denis Passed away at home on
22nd February 2020,
aged 98 years.
The dearly loved Husband
of the late Dilys,
a very much-loved Dad to Janet,
Kathryn and the late David.
Also a dear Father in Law
and a marvellous, kind, caring Grandad and Great Grandad.
Funeral service to be held at
Carleton Crematorium on
Tuesday 10th March at 11.00am.

Family flowers only,
donations in lieu to be
divided between
Blackpool and Fylde Chess League, St Oswald's Drama Society, Preesall and Trinity Hospice.

All enquiries to
Moons Funeral Service,
Sandy Lane, Preesall,
FY6 0NU Tel 01253 810492
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -