|
|
|
AINSWORTH Derek Passed away peacefully on
December 20th, 2019,
in hospital and of Kirkham,
aged 59 years.
Loving husband of Jo,
much loved dad of Katie & Hannah. Loving son of Ken &
brother of Kevin & Karen.
Funeral service and Interment
at St Michaels Parish Church, Kirkham on
Friday 3rd January 2020
at 2.30 pm.
No black by request.
Family flowers only please donations if desired
for Trinity Hospice.
All donations and
enquiries please c/o
Billingtons Funeral Directors,
Oakwood, Station Road, Kirkham. Tel 01772 684856.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Dec. 27, 2019