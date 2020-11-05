|
|
|
ANDERTON Derek Passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday 28th October 2020, aged 84 years.
Beloved husband of wife Frances and devoted father to son Mark. Derek will be sadly missed by his dear sister in law Norma & husband Dario in Jersey and family members Chris, Michael, Paul, Elsa & Jade and family members in London, Elizabeth & husband Darren and Anthony.
Service to be held at Park Crematorium, Lytham St Annes on Tuesday 10th November at 11:00am. All floral tributes
and enquiries please c/o
D. Hollowell & Sons,
Highfield Funeral Home,
Tel. 01253 408886.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 5, 2020