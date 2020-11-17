Home

D Hollowell & Sons (Blackpool)
Highfield House
Blackpool, Lancashire FY4 1RE
01253 408886
ANDERTON Derek Fran & Mark would like to thank her sister Norma, all relatives, friends and neighbours for their beautiful floral tributes, cards of condolence and all the kindness and help shown to them
during this sad time.

Thanks also to Janet, the Nurses and Doctors for their care given to Derek, to Mr David Thomas for his beautiful service and a special thank you to Anthony Boardman and staff at D. Hollowell & Sons for their kindness, care and
dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 17, 2020
