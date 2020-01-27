|
|
|
Carnan Derek Frank Passed away at home on
10th January, 2020, aged 76 years.
A dearly loved Dad, Grandad
and Great Grandad.
Derek will be sadly missed by
his family and many friends.
Funeral service to be held at Carleton Crematorium, on Monday 10th February at 11:45am.
Family flowers only please, donations to Blue Skies Blackpool Victoria Hospital. The family have requested smart casual wear to reflect on Derek's personality.
All enquiries contact
Moon's Funeral Service,
Sandy Lane, Preesall,
FY6 0NU or Tel 01253 810492.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Jan. 27, 2020