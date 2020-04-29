|
|
|
COWAP Derek Derek Cowap, of Ings
and Wateredge Inn, Ambleside and formerly of Alpic Cash & Carry,
sadly passed away on
15th April 2020.
Loving husband of Pamela, dearly loved father of Louise, Mark & Scott, father-in-law of
Christopher and Carol and treasured grandad of Jordan, Joseph, Tiana, Tommy, Flinn, Archie and Poppy. A family burial was held at St. Annes Church, Ings. A celebration of Derek's life
will be held here at a later date.
Donations if desired to South Cumbria Community Respiratory Team, c/o the Funeral
Directors, J W Johnson & Son Ltd., Bridge End, Staveley, Kendal.
LA8 9LZ. Tel. 01539 821329
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Apr. 29, 2020