Driver Derek Derek sadly passed away on Tuesday 31st March 2020.
He will be dearly missed by his sister June, his children Lesley, Kevin and Lisa, his grandchildren Sarah, James, Louise, Jordan,
Josh and Laura and his great grandchildren Jack, Gracie, Ruby and Tilly and his extended family and many friends.
Regrettably only immediate family are able to attend the
Funeral Service.
However at a later date the family will hope to be in contact with Derek's many friends and have a memorial service in his memory.
The family would like to
thank everyone for their
messages of condolence.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Apr. 7, 2020