|
|
|
FOSTER Derek Peacefully in Blackpool
Victoria Hospital on Tuesday
February 24th 2020,
aged 89 years.
Beloved husband of Judy, cherished dad of Anita, Tessa
and Linda, precious grandad of Tiffany, great grandad of Deneecia, beloved dad of Lesley, Stephen and Anthony from his first marriage and greatly missed by his
many grandchildren and
great grandchildren.
Donations, if desired, to the
British Heart Foundation (Donations can be made online via www.blackpoolfunerals.co.uk).
Donations and all enquiries c/o
D. Hollowell and Sons, Devonshire House Funeral Home, Tel: 355663
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Apr. 4, 2020