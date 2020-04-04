Home

POWERED BY

Services
D Hollowell & Sons (North Shore)
Devonshire House
North Shore, Blackpool, Lancashire FY2 0TW
01253 355663
Resources
More Obituaries for Derek Foster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Derek Foster

Notice Condolences

Derek Foster Notice
FOSTER Derek Peacefully in Blackpool
Victoria Hospital on Tuesday
February 24th 2020,
aged 89 years.
Beloved husband of Judy, cherished dad of Anita, Tessa
and Linda, precious grandad of Tiffany, great grandad of Deneecia, beloved dad of Lesley, Stephen and Anthony from his first marriage and greatly missed by his
many grandchildren and
great grandchildren.
Donations, if desired, to the
British Heart Foundation (Donations can be made online via www.blackpoolfunerals.co.uk).
Donations and all enquiries c/o
D. Hollowell and Sons, Devonshire House Funeral Home, Tel: 355663
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Apr. 4, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -