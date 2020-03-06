Home

HOYLE Derek Derek passed away suddenly
and very unexpectedly on
Saturday 22nd February 2020.
A devoted husband
of the late Margory
Loving dad of Suzanne
& the late Stephen.
Best grandad ever of
Stacey & Lucy.
Uncle and cousin and a very good friend to many and to anyone that had the pleasure of knowing him.
He is going to be missed so,
so much.
Derek's funeral service will be held at Carleton Crematorium on
Friday 13 th March 2020 at 10.30am followed by gathering at Marsh Mill Tavern all welcome.
Family flowers only.
Donations are welcomed
for the Dementia UK.
All enquires to
Co-op Funeralcare,
58 Bispham Road, Blackpool,
01253-596754.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 6, 2020
