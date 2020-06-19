|
|
|
SMITH Derek Alban Passed away peacefully at home on Saturday 13th June 2020
in the loving care of his family following an illness bravely fought with courage and dignity.
Aged 69 years.
Dearly beloved husband of Shirley,
much loved father of
Simon and Andrew and
cherished father in-law of Kelly.
Devoted grandad of
Dan, Harry and Lewis and
a treasured brother,
uncle and great-uncle.
'Bestest friend' of Anita.
Derek will be sadly missed
by all his friends and family.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if so desired,
to Trinity Hospice.
Donations to be made online at
www.blackpoolfunerals.co.uk/.
All enquiries please c/o
D. Hollowell and Sons,
Devonshire House Funeral Home,
Devonshire Road. Tel: 355663
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 19, 2020