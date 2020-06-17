|
|
|
CLANCY (Lee)
Diana Passed away suddenly on
June 3rd 2020.
Lee
aged 46 years
Of Poulton-le-Fylde.
Loving wife of Owen (Lee),
devoted mum of Gabriella,
Yasmin, Ben, Jim and Jake.
She will be sadly missed by all her loving family, and many friends.
Service and cremation to be held at Carleton Crematorium on
Friday June 26th at 11am.
Sadly due to recent circumstances this will be for immediate family only. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to 4Louis.
All enquiries and donations to
C. T. Hull Funeral Service,
2 Birchway, Poulton-le-Fylde,
tel 01253 899845.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 17, 2020