Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hull Funeral Sevice
2 Birchway
Poulton-le-Fylde, Lancashire FY6 7SF
01253 899845
Resources
More Obituaries for Diana Clancy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diana Clancy

Notice Condolences

Diana Clancy Notice
CLANCY (Lee)
Diana Passed away suddenly on
June 3rd 2020.
Lee
aged 46 years
Of Poulton-le-Fylde.
Loving wife of Owen (Lee),
devoted mum of Gabriella,
Yasmin, Ben, Jim and Jake.
She will be sadly missed by all her loving family, and many friends.
Service and cremation to be held at Carleton Crematorium on
Friday June 26th at 11am.
Sadly due to recent circumstances this will be for immediate family only. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to 4Louis.
All enquiries and donations to
C. T. Hull Funeral Service,
2 Birchway, Poulton-le-Fylde,
tel 01253 899845.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 17, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -