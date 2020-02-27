|
|
|
WHITESIDE Diana
(Dood) Passed away peacefully at home on 12th February 2020. Diana of Poulton-Le-Fylde, aged 73 years.
Loving Wife of John, devoted Mum of Colin and Carole, Nanna of Daniel, Ryan, Victoria and Charlotte, Mother-in-law
of Damian and Lida.
Service and cremation at
Carleton Crematorium on
Wednesday March 4th, 2020
at 11am.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to Macmillan Cancer Support.
All enquiries to
C T Hull Funeral Service,
2 Birchway, Poulton-Le-Fylde,
FY6 7SF, 01253 899845
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 27, 2020