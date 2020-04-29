Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Diane Parker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diane Parker

Notice Condolences

Diane Parker Notice
Parker Diane Elizabeth Alice At Trinity Hospice on 22nd April, aged 83, after some months of declining health.
Beloved sister of Avril and
sister-in-law to Michael,
cherished aunt of Alex and to Emma, great aunt of Oliver and Thomas, and a friend to many.
Due to the current restrictions, there will be a private cremation
at Carleton on Tuesday, 5th May
at 11a.m.
A memorial service is planned
for later in the year.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to World Vision or WaterAid.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -