|
|
|
Parker Diane Elizabeth Alice At Trinity Hospice on 22nd April, aged 83, after some months of declining health.
Beloved sister of Avril and
sister-in-law to Michael,
cherished aunt of Alex and to Emma, great aunt of Oliver and Thomas, and a friend to many.
Due to the current restrictions, there will be a private cremation
at Carleton on Tuesday, 5th May
at 11a.m.
A memorial service is planned
for later in the year.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to World Vision or WaterAid.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Apr. 29, 2020