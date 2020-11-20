Home

ANNESLEY Don Passed away peacefully at his home on 16th November 2020

DON Aged 89 years.
Loving husband of Lily.
Dearly loved father of
Allan and Lorraine.
Dearest father-in-law of Michelle,
also of Peter and Julie (deceased).
Devoted grandad and
great grandad,
who will be sadly missed by
his loving family and friends.

Funeral service to take place at Lytham Park Crematorium
on Wednesday 25th November
at 10am.

Donations in memory of Don
may be sent for Dementia UK
c/o the funeral directors.

All enquiries to
Mark F H Rae Funeral Directors,
11 Wood Street,
St Anne's on Sea,
FY8 1QS.
Tel 01253 789000
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 20, 2020
