CROSBIE Donald On Friday 17th April 2020 Donald sadly passed away at Blackpool Victoria Hospital aged 85 years.
Beloved husband to the late Beryl, much loved dad to Mark, Amanda, Nicholas and Rebecca , loving father-in-law to Beth, Chris, Sue and Tony and a devoted granddad to Adam, Brent, Alicia, Luke, Cameron and Lara and loved brother to the late Richard,
John, Jean and Eileen.
He will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
A private family funeral is to take place, followed by a memorial service at a later date.
All enquiries please to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors,
1 Low Moor Road, Bispham,
Blackpool, FY2 0PA.
Tel 01253 500 536
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Apr. 30, 2020