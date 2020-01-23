|
|
|
MACDONALD (Donald) On Wednesday 15th January 2020, Dr Donald William Macdonald passed away whilst in the care of Alexander Court Care Home surrounded by his loving family.
Beloved wife of the late
Anita Macdonald,
much loved father to Bruce, Catriona, Ailsa and Kirsty, and a dear father in law and grandfather.
He will be sadly missed.
The funeral service will take place at Christ Church,
Meadows Avenue,
Thornton-Cleveleys
on Tuesday 28th January 2020
at 12.30pm, prior to a
burial in church graveyard.
Flowers or donations in lieu
if so desired to
Multiple Sclerosis Society.
All enquiries to
JT Byrne Funeral Directors,
85 Victoria Road East,
Thornton-Cleveleys
FY5 5BU
Tel: 01253 863022
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Jan. 23, 2020